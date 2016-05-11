Lady Wildcats take out the Newburg Wolves

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Lady Wildcats opened up the Frisco League Tournament on Monday the 27th against the 8 seeded Newburg Lady Wolves. Newburg had beaten Laquey in the play in game on Saturday.

Licking used pressure to force Newburg into several turnovers that led to several easy buckets and a 20-8 first quarter lead. The pace slowed in the second quarter as Licking had some miscues on the back of their press that allowed Newburg to get shots in the paint. Newburg’s matchup zone also forced the Lady Cats to be patient on offense. Licking managed to win the quarter 9-7 to go into halftime up 29-15.

The third quarter was ugly offensively as neither team could get in a rhythm. Licking managed 11 points to Newburg’s 4 and was able to extend the lead to 40-19 heading into the final quarter.

Shots finally starting falling in the fourth for the Lady Cats as they pushed the lead into the 30s to get the turbo clock in play. The final score had the Lady Wildcats winning 58-23.

Licking was led by Karlee Holland with 27 points, 6 steals and 6 assists. McKenzie Cook added 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. Lexi Hadix chipped in 9 points and 3 rebounds. Also scoring Dalrayn Feringa 4, Athena Hood 4, Anna Sullins and Lainy Hadix 2 points apiece.

“Luckily we were hitting from 3 tonight going 9/21 because we didn’t make chip shots or free throws. We will have to attack the basket more if we want to continue to advance in this tourney.” Coach Rissler