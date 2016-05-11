Lady Wildcats Win in the Branson Shootout

June 15, 2017

By Coach Rissler

The Licking basketball girls traveled to Branson June 8-10th to compete in Licking Summer Camps Shootout.  The Varsity competed in the highest division available and finished as camp champions with a 9-1 overall record.  The girls recorded some impressive wins over quality teams from Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Sophomore point guard, Karlee Holland, was named Co-MVP of the shootout. Senior forward Dalrayn Feringa, was also named to the all camp team.

“The girls really looked good at times this weekend. I have 9 girls that would start at the majority of schools in our area and that gave us a major advantage.  We kept the pressure up and at some point in the 2nd half our opponents would gas and we would pull away. We were able to put together a 27-2 run on a good Crane squad and a 17-0 run on a very talented Spokane group. It should be a fun 2018 season.” COACH RISSLER

