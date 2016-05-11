LHS volleyball season wraps up in District 9 play

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

On Mon. Oct. 22, the Lady Wildcats took on the Thayer Bobcats in the first round of the district playoffs. Thayer was no match for the Lady Wildcats, falling to them with scores of 25-9 and 25-5.

The following evening, Tues. Oct. 23, Licking faced a strong Cabool team in their third matchup of the season. The Lady ‘Cats had been victorious in their earlier matches. Tues. was a battle and went to three sets, with Cabool ultimately coming out on top, two sets to one. The Lady Wildcats were a strong team this year, and represented the school and community very well throughout their season.

Mtn. View/Liberty won the District tournament, defeating Cabool in two sets. On Sat. they defeated Strafford in two sets in sectionals. El Dorado Springs also fell to Mtn. View/Liberty Sat. in two sets in the quarterfinal round. Mtn. View/Liberty will face St. Michael the Archangel on Fri., Nov. 2, in the semifinal round of state play. Hermann and Arcadia Valley are the other two teams in the final four.