Licking 7th Grade Girls Finish 4th at Frisco

The Licking 7th grade girls wrapped up their Frisco Tournament this year with a 4th place finish in what was their 2nd full game of the year. Following a loss to a very tough Stoutland team, the girls rebounded back against Crocker. A game that neither team trailed by more than 6 points all game came down to a two-point contest, with Licking down in the waning seconds. After gaining possession, Finley Sullins raced down the floor and took a top-of-the-key three-pointer with time expiring for the win. Unfortunately, the ball bounced on the rim a few times but did not fall through. Even with a loss, the girls played hard, with heart and determination, and showed good sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Seventh grade players: December Maxey, Allie Decker, Gracie Berriault, Finley Sullins, Jaime Fike, Ryleigh Barton, Leanna Barham, Gracie Hunter, Kaitlyn Wade, and Callie Richardson.