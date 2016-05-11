Licking 8th Grade Wins Consolation

By Coach Justin Coffey

The Frisco League Tournament began on October 18th and ran through the 20th and 21st. The Licking 8th Grade Boys Basketball team entered the tournament for the first time this year and was able to bring home a consolation championship plaque. After losing a close game to Dixon 17-14, Licking rebounded with a 40-point victory over Crocker and defeated Iberia with a 3 point win to take the consolation championship. The members of the 8th grade team are from left to right Nathan Burton (Mgr.), Cade Richards, Ty Wantland, JB Huff, Cliff Hawn, Landon Hock, Connor Mcleod, Kevin Monds, Memphis Stout, Alex Buckner (Mgr.), and Cyrus Chalmers (Mgr.)(Not Pictured)