Licking Baseball Moves to 1 -1 in Frisco League

By: Harv Antle

Crocker — The Licking Wildcats snapped their 3-game slide on Thursday night, April 6th at Crocker with a 15-0 win over the Lions in six innings.

Licking scored three first inning runs and continued to add runs throughout, denting the plate in every inning except one. Wildcat starter Brady Smith was the beneficiary of the offensive support.

The runs were more than enough as Smith went the distance and held Crocker hitless. The senior struck out 12, walked two, and hit one.

Licking racked up 14 hits on the night, including six for extra bases. Gideon Antle paced the attack with a 4-for-5 night with three doubles and 3 RBIs.

Tristen Morelan doubled twice in a 3-for-4, 3 RBI performance for the winners. Dillon Smith was 2-for-3, Brady Smith collected two hits, and Lane Wade drove in two runs.

“After a tough loss on Tuesday against Iberia, this was a good bounce back win for us,” said Licking’s Harv Antle. “We swung the bats better tonight I thought and the early runs seemed to help us relax and play with more energy. Plus Brady was sharp in his command tonight and dominated their lineup.”

Licking leveled its overall mark at 3-3 and moved to 1-1 in the Frisco League.