Licking Baseball Teams Prevail at Lebanon Tournament – May 11th 2017

The Licking Legends, went undefeated for the Lebanon Tournament on May 6. Shown l-r (standing): Austin James, Nathan Burton, Eli Shepherd, Nicholas Hood, and Silas Antle. (kneeling): Cael Wantland, Keyton Rinne, Owen Spencer, Garrett Gorman, Kaiden Wantland and Logan Gorman. (Photo by Pat Burton.)

May 12, 2017

Undefeated Licking Bombers, (L-R): Kannon Buckner, Logan Stines, Lake Wade, Peyton Goforth, Kale Cook, Kyson Cook, JD Fox, Karson Walker, Brently Morris, Landen Schaper and Carter Sullins. Back Row Coaches (L-R): Jeremy Buckner, Tony Cook and Luke Wade. (Photo by Dustina Cook.)

Licking’s travelling baseball teams, The Licking Legends (age 12 and under), and the Licking Bombers (age 10 and under) brought home decisive wins after participating in a baseball tournament held in Lebanon on May 6. The Legends, guided by Head Coach Jeremy Rinne and Assistant Coach Rawley Gorman, went undefeated with the following scores: Game 1: Licking 19 – Lebanon 4, Game 2: Licking 11 – Hartville 4, and game 3: Licking 13 – Hartville 2.

The Bombers (ages 10 and under), coached by Jeremy Buckner, Tony Cook and Luke Wade also ruled -winning all their tournament games in Lebanon over the weekend, scoring Game 1: Licking 15 – Mansfield 1; Game 2: Licking 14 – Rolla 8 and Game 3: Licking 10 – Hartville 7.

