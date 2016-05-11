Licking Baseball Teams Prevail at Lebanon Tournament – May 11th 2017

Licking’s travelling baseball teams, The Licking Legends (age 12 and under), and the Licking Bombers (age 10 and under) brought home decisive wins after participating in a baseball tournament held in Lebanon on May 6. The Legends, guided by Head Coach Jeremy Rinne and Assistant Coach Rawley Gorman, went undefeated with the following scores: Game 1: Licking 19 – Lebanon 4, Game 2: Licking 11 – Hartville 4, and game 3: Licking 13 – Hartville 2.

The Bombers (ages 10 and under), coached by Jeremy Buckner, Tony Cook and Luke Wade also ruled -winning all their tournament games in Lebanon over the weekend, scoring Game 1: Licking 15 – Mansfield 1; Game 2: Licking 14 – Rolla 8 and Game 3: Licking 10 – Hartville 7.