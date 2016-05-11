Licking celebrates 3rd straight Cabool Holiday Tournament championship

By Coach Ben Glasgow,

Licking High School

The Wildcats took to the floor to kick off the Cabool Holiday Tournament. Licking would square off against first round opponent Summersville in the first game of the 2016 tourney. The top seeded Wildcats wasted no time in jumping out to a big lead against Summersville. Brady Smith scored 10 of Licking’s 17 first quarter points to take a 17-5 lead. Licking shut Summersville out in the second period while scoring 17 more points of their own to take a 34-5 halftime lead. Licking then added to the lead in the third quarter and turned the last period into a running clock with a 50-20 lead by the end of the third. The Wildcats finished off the last period with a 63-20 victory, which would move them into the winners bracket the following day. Brady Smith led Licking with 18 points followed by Nathan Wilson with 13, G.T. Nicholson 6, Clabe Sullins 5, Tristen Morelan 5, Sean Loughridge 5, Terance Hale 4 and Michael Milhizer 3. Dillon Smith led the team with 4 assists.

Licking’s first round win put them in the winners bracket to take on conference opponent Plato who had knocked off Crocker in their first round game. The Wildcats came out in a tough man-to-man defense that gave Plato some trouble. Licking held their opponents to just 6 first quarter points and was able to take a 13-6 lead by the end of the first. The Wildcat’s offense picked up in the second period. Nathan Wilson hit a couple of 3-point shots that helped boost the lead to 16. Plato was only able to put up 9 points in the second quarter and Licking enjoyed a 31-15 halftime lead. Licking mixed things up in the second half by coming out in a 2-3 zone after playing man to man the entire first half. The zone helped spark some transition points for Licking and Brady Smith came alive by scoring 12 of his team’s 24 points in the period to jump out to a 55-22 lead. The Wildcats went on to complete the victory with a 66-34 win over the Eagles. Brady Smith had a huge game for Licking and led all scorers with 26 points followed by Nathan Wilson with 17, G.T. Nicholson 9, Clabe Sullins 6, Dillon Smith 2, Tristen Morelan 2, Terance Hale 2 and Sean Loughridge 2. Michael Milhizer also saw playing time.

The Licking Wildcats would now move into the semifinals to face the #4 seed Winona Wildcats. Licking started the game in a zone to combat the size of Winona and it gave Winona a considerable amount of trouble finding the basket. Licking was able to hold their opponents to just 5 first quarter points while 5 different players combined for 16 points for Licking. The defense stayed strong in the second period. Winona was only able to muster one field goal in the second period to go along with 3 free throws. Licking put 16 more points on the board and went into the half with a comfortable 32-10 lead. Licking was able to put up 20 points in the third period and extend their lead by 4 more points taking a 52-26 lead into the final period. Licking was able to hold on in the final period for a 62-38 victory. Nathan Wilson led the team with 20 points followed by Brady Smith with 15, Dillon Smith 8, Terance Hale 6, Clabe Sullins 4, Tristen Morelan 4, G.T. Nicholson 3 and Sean Loughridge 2. Michael Milhizer also saw action.

The Wildcats moved into the championship game in the Cabool Holiday Tournament for the third straight year. Licking was able to come out on top in the previous two years over the Plato Eagles and the Liberty Eagles but this time their opponents would be a very tough Thayer Bobcat team. The top two seeded teams would make it to the finals to compete in front of a packed house. The crowd was huge and loud and the atmosphere was like a playoff game. It became apparent right off the bat that points were going to be hard to come by. Both teams do an excellent job on the defensive end and both teams did a great job of taking care of the basketball, which led to very few transition points. Dillon Smith got the Wildcats on the board first with a 3-pointer from the wing and Licking was able to cling to that small lead throughout the first quarter. Thayer was willing to slow the game down and even held the ball for a couple of minutes in an attempt to combat some minor foul trouble. A couple of more baskets by Nathan Wilson and one by Brady Smith helped Licking to a 9-7 first quarter lead. Nathan Wilson hit 2 big 3-point shots in the second period to push the lead all the way to 9 points before Thayer hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to cut the lead to 6. Licking was ahead 21-15 as they entered the second half but the lead was far from safe. The Wildcats took over 4 minutes to put their first points on the board in the third period and Thayer had tied the game at that point. Licking was only able to score 5 points in the period but was able to maintain a 2-point lead entering the final quarter. Nathan Wilson started the period with a 3-pointer in the corner to take a 5-point lead but Thayer was able to answer whenever they needed a big shot in the fourth time and time again. Licking clung to a 3-point lead until the last 30 seconds when a Thayer player hit a long 3-point shot to tie the game. The Wildcats held the ball for a final shot but were unable to score, and after Thayer’s full court heave went off course the game moved into overtime. Nathan Wilson would come up with the game changing play in overtime when he connected on a baseline jumper that turned into a 3-point play and a 5-point lead. That proved to be the difference as Thayer was unable to close the gap at that point and Licking finished the game with a 47-40 win. Licking went 11 for 11 from the free throw line in overtime and 17 for 18 for the game. The victory would give Licking its third straight Cabool Holiday Tournament championship. Nathan Wilson led the way for the Wildcats with 27 points followed by Brady Smith with 8, G.T. Nicholson 5, Dillon Smith 3, Clabe Sullins 2 and Terance Hale 2. Tristen Morelan was also a big factor. Brady Smith made the All-Tournament Team for his efforts in the tournament and Nathan Wilson was named MVP for the second straight year. Licking moved to 12-0 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday, January 3rd against Hartville.