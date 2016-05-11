Licking Cross Country Team Competes at Districts

Submitted by Heather Hawn

The Licking High School cross country team competed at the District track meet last Sat. in Viburnum. The team had three members who qualified out to the state meet. They were senior Keegan Black, who won the district meet with a time of 17:48.00, freshman JB Huff was 13th with a time of 19:06.00, and freshman Kasey Richards who was 14th with a time of 24:32. The boys’ team placed 4th overall.

Other members of the boys’ team who competed were sophomore Chance Campbell who placed 29th with a time of 20:12, sophomore Jacob Huff who placed 37th with a time of 21:07, senior Tyler Chambers who placed 39th with a time of 21:13, junior Conner Degon who placed 54th with a time of 22:34, and freshman Clayton Lewis who placed 59th with a time of 23:33. Other members of the girls’ team who competed were Jordan Krewson who placed 46th with a time of 33:44, Tiana Lewis who placed 48th with a time of 37:01, and Sara Taber who placed 50th with a time of 38:42. The members who qualified to state will compete Saturday at the Oak Hills Golf Course in Jefferson City. The Class 2 Boys’ race is at 11:55 a.m. and the Class 2 Girls’ race is at 1:05 p.m.