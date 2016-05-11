Licking Cross Country Team Competes at the Fatima Invitational

October 24, 2018

By Scott Hamilton

Co-publisher

The Licking cross country team competed at the Fatima Invitational Sat. The varsity boys’ team placed third overall, led by Keegan Black. He finished third with a time of 17:58.28, JB Huff was fourteenth with a time of 19:02.16, Chance Campbell was thirty-third with a time of 20:35.59, Jacob Huff was fortieth with a time of 21:22.04, Tyler Chambers was forty-first with a time of 21:26.07, Kaleb Lewis was forty-fourth with a time of 21:32.75, Markus Record was forty-fifth with a time of 21:34.15, Conner Degon was forty-seventh with a time of 21:35.86, and Conner McLeod was seventy-third with a time of 24:50.41. Competing for the varsity girls’ team was Kyra Taber who placed fortieth with a time of 29:35.03, Faith Lewis who placed forty-eighth with a time of 36:10.86 and Sara Taber who placed fiftieth with a time of 37:13.10. The cross country team will continue in action at Districts on Oct. 27 in Viburnum.

