Licking Girls Track Wins Districts – May 11th 2017

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking High School track team competed at the District Track meet last Saturday in Rolla with the girls team winning the meet with a score of 166 points, and the boys team placing 4th with a score of 100 points. Athletes competing and placing in the top four in their event qualified to participate in the Sectional Track meet.

Members of the girls team placing in the top four and advancing were: Senior Ashley Ingram first place in the high jump jumping a height of 5’4” and setting a new school record and first place in the long jump, Junior McKenzie Cook placed 2nd in the 100m hurdles and first place in the 300m hurdles, Junior Taylor Dawson was 2nd place in the 400m dash, Junior Katie Osman was 4th place 100m dash, Junior Victoria Bonnell 1st place discus, Sophomore Lexi Hadix 2nd Place Discus and 3rd Place Shot Put, Freshman Ebonnie Baker placed 2nd in Pole Vault, Freshman Abagail Moncrief placed 1st in Shot Put, Freshman Maggie Cline was 4th place in the 300m Hurdles, Freshman Kelly Lewis 1st place triple jump and 2nd place high jump.

Relay teams for the girls placing in the top 4 and continuing on were the 4x200m relay team placing 1st, members were Katie Osman, Taylor Dawson, McKenzie Cook, and Ashley Ingram; the 4x100m relay team placing 1st, members were Katie Osman, Taylor Dawson, Abby Cole, and Ashley Ingram, and the 4x400m relay team placing 1st members were McKenzie Cook, Abby Cole, Maggie Cline, and Taylor Dawson.

Members of the boys team placing in the top 4 and advancing on were Junior Sean Loughridge placing 1st in Discus and Shot Put, Sophomore Michael Milhizer 4th place 200m Dash, Sophomore Graham Nicholson 3rd Place High Jump, Sophomore Seth Overall 1st Place Pole Vault, Sophomore Josh Lilly 2nd Place Pole Vault, Sophomore Keegan Black 3rd Place 800m Run, Freshman Garrett Duncan 4th Place Shot Put and Discus.

Relay teams for the boys placing in the top 4 and advancing on were 4x800m relay team placing 3rd, members were Keegan Black, Tyler Chambers, Graham Nicholson, and Kasen Monds; 4x200m relay team members were Kylar Monds, Kasen Monds, Cainan Hutsell, and Michael Milhizer; and the boys 4x400m relay team placing 3rd members were Josh Lilly, Cainan Hutsell, Kasen Monds, Tyler Chambers.

Both teams will continue in action at Russellville High School this Saturday, May 13 beginning at 10 a.m. where the athletes will be working to place once again in the top 4 of their events to qualify to compete at the State Meet in Jefferson City.