Licking JV Wildcats Start Their Season

By: Harv Antle

The JV Wildcats finally were able to open their season on Tuesday, Apr.4 following several weather postponements. In fact, the ‘Cats were able to get a pair of games in during the week.

Against Iberia, Licking rallied from a 7-1 deficit to tie the game in the fifth. The teams agreed to end the game in a tie due to Iberia’s travel time and the new MSHSAA pitch count limits. Lane Wade doubled and drove in a run for Licking. Zack Krewson reached base three times and Eli Keeney was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Wade started for Licking and worked the first inning allowing two runs. Hunter Krewson relieved with two and one-third innings of work and was charged with 5 runs, of which only one was earned. Reece Derrickson threw the last one and two-thirds innings for Licking. He fanned four of the five batters he faced.

Against Crocker on Thursday, Licking scored early and often on its way to a 14-2 victory. Eli Keeney threw a complete game for the win. Keeney allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three and walked one. Every spot in the ‘Cats lineup reached base at least once in the contest. Blake Payne went 1-for-3 with 4 RBIs. Josh Lilly knocked in two runs, Hunter Krewson reached base safely three times and scored two runs, and Cainan Hutsell was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.