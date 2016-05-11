Licking prevails against Salem in the Big Cat Classic

By Ben Glasgow

Licking made the short trip to Salem to square off against the Tigers in the annual Big Cat Classic. The Wildcats got off to a slow start in front of a packed house. The visitors went nearly 4 minutes before they were finally able to get on the scoreboard. Licking was finally able to break through and came from 4 down to finish 4 ahead by the time the period concluded. The Wildcats entered the second quarter ahead 10-6 and then the offense came to life. Kaden Quick hit 2 big 3-point shots to spur the scoring and Licking was able to put up 18 points in the second period. Salem hit some tough shots to almost keep pace but the Wildcats still held a 28-21 lead as the half ended. Salem quickly cut 5 points off of the lead at the beginning of the third but Licking was able to bounce back behind 7 third quarter points by GT Nicholson and 2 more 3’s by Quick. The Wildcats had now pushed their way to a 44-34 lead as they moved into the final period. The Tigers made a push and extended their defense to full court, but Licking never relinquished their lead as they moved ahead further for a 64-48 win. G.T. Nicholson led in scoring with 17 points followed by Kaden Quick with 16, Clabe Sullins 12, James Swan 9, Michael Milhizer 6, Gideon Antle 2 and Connor Medlock 2. Wilson Murray, Garrett Duncan and Sean Loughridge also saw action.

Photos by Catherine Wynn, The Salem News