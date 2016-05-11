Licking Wildcats host the Wildcat Invitational

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking High School and Junior High School hosted the Wildcat Invitational last Thursday with 18 schools in attendance. The Boys team placed 4th overall with Keegan Black placing 2nd at the meet with a time of 16:29.81, Kasen Monds was 16th running a time of 17:33.45, Chance Campbell placed 31st with a time of 18:56.07, Tyler Chambers was 39th with a time of 19:12.90, Markus Record placed 51st with a time of 20:21.77, Jacob Huff placed 52nd with a time of 20:59.77, Zack Krewson placed 60th with a time of 21:20.69, and Connor Degon placed 68th with a time of 22:57.65.

The girls team placed 5th Overall with Kaitlin Breedlove placing 11th with a time of 22:45.08, Ebonnie Baker placed 23rd with a time of 24:46.79, Karly Elledge was 30th with a time of 26:56.25. Kyra Taylor was 45th with a time of 31:39.00, Shakoda Swaringim was 46th with a time of 31:40.40, Tiana Lewis was 48th with a time of 31:54.74, Sara Taber was 49th with a score of 32:01.78, and Jordan Krewson was 50th with a time of 32:02.36.

The teams will continue in action on Monday as they compete in the Dixon Invitational.