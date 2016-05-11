Licking Wildcats open their fall baseball season

CONWAY – The Licking Wildcats opened the fall baseball season at Conway on Saturday, August 19, and returned home with a 1-1 record following a 5-1 win over Conway and a 5-0 loss to Vienna.

Against Conway, Connor Medlock worked six strong innings for the win. Jared Case relieved with a scoreless seventh inning.

Carter Rinne led the offense with a 3-for-5 performance. Trenton Campbell went 2-for-3, Medlock drove in two runs, and Reece Derrickson was 2-for-4.

In the second game of the day, Vienna shut out Licking on just three hits. Michael Milhizer took the loss on the mound despite giving just three runs on three hits.

ALTON — The Wildcats returned to action on Monday, August 21 and were back on the road. Traveling to Alton, Licking climbed above the .500 mark with a 10-2 win.

Carter Rinne threw six scoreless innings for the win. He allowed just two hits and struck out four along the way. Eli Keeney and Trenton Campbell mopped up in the seventh.

Connor Medlock turned in a 3-for-4 day that included his first career home run. Trenton Campbell knocked in two runs and scored twice, and Michael Milhizer collected a pair of RBIs.

Licking dropped the JV game at Alton, 3-0. Cainan Hutsell was 2-for-2 for the Wildcats.

DORA — The Licking Wildcats traveled south to Dora on Thursday (Aug. 24) night and held on for a 5-4 victory.

Connor Medlock picked up his second win of the fall for Licking. The junior lefty worked 5 innings, scattered six hits, and allowed two earned runs.

Jared Case earned the save with two innings of relief. Case stopped a Dora rally short in the seventh after the Falcons had plated two, put the tying run at third, and the winning run at first.

The Wildcats struck first with a single tally in the first inning. After Dora answered with a run of its own in the second, Licking surged to a 3-1 lead after three and led 4-2 after four innings of play.