Licking wins third in Frisco League Tournament

Submitted by Harv Antle

In the 3rd place game of the Frisco League Tournament on Saturday in Newburg, the Licking Wildcats blanked the Plato Eagles 10-0.

Michael Milhizer pitched three and one-third innings for the win. The senior picked up his fifth win of the fall, allowing two hits, no walks, and he registered four strikeouts.

Connor Medlock worked the final inning and two-thirds. He fanned two, permitted one hit, and did not walk a batter.

Gideon Antle sparked a 13-hit Wildcat offensive attack. Antle went 4-for-4 with a 3-run home run and three runs scored.

Milhizer smoked a 2-run homer, his third in two games, and Seth Farris doubled as part of a 3-for-3 performance. Wilson Murray was 2-for-3 while Carter Rinne, Reece Derrickson, and Hunter Krewson turned in 1-for-3 days.

The game was the Wildcats’ final contest of the fall. Licking ends the campaign with a record of 16-5.