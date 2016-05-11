Local Martial art students compete in Springfield

Submitted by Josh Gorman

Martial art students from Licking and Houston competed in Springfield Championships on Saturday October 6th. Lane Miller took 2nd in forms and 2nd in sparring. Brandon Blake took 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Joseph Blake took 2nd in forms and 2nd in sparring. Carter Deagon took 1st in sparring and 1st in forms. Malachi Smith took 3rd in sparring and 3rd in forms. Dan foster took 1st in forms and 2nd in sparring. Justin Leyburn took 2nd in forms and 3rd in sparring. Amelia Holmes took 3rd in sparring and 3rd in forms. Brandie Smith took 3rd in forms and 2nd in sparring and Nick Lier took 3rd in forms and 1st in sparring. Every one that participated from these two schools placed in the top 3 in each division they participated in all receiving two medals each. I would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication. Their schools and instructors our proud of the achievements they are accomplishing.