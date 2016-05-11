Mark your calendar for Licking’s 3 on 3 Tournament

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 21. That is the date for Licking’s 10th Annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. The tournament has turned out to be a much anticipated yearly event.

The tournament has brackets for 3rd grade all the way through to adults. It is for boys, girls, men and women. Each team must have at least 3 players. They need to wear like colors and have a name for their team. First place prizes will be awarded in each bracket.

Teams can sign up early at Rinne’s Tire Pros, Medlock’s Barber Shop or Town & Country Bank in Licking. Teams may also sign up the day of the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The cost is $12.00 for students and $15.00 for those age 18 and older. Boys and girls in 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grades need to sign up at the FEMA building. Students in 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades, as well as adults, should sign up at the Licking High School gym. Play begins at 11:15 a.m.

The first 50 youngsters to sign up in grades 3rd through 8th will receive a free t-shirt. The first 50 to sign up that are 9th through 12th graders or adults will also receive a free t-shirt.

“It’s time for everyone to get up off the couch and start getting their teams ready,” said event organizer Wayne Hackman. “Last year’s winners are the guys to beat. This is for bragging rights!”

This is the tenth year that Licking Downtown Inc. and the City of Licking has joined forces to host the tournament. Licking Schools also generously donate the use of their facility to help make this endeavor a success.

Concessions will be available at both gyms.

The money raised by Licking Downtown Inc. go towards projects to help improve downtown Licking.