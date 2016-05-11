Oak Hill Jr. High girls’ basketball tournament

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

Last week ended in success for the Dent-Phelps R-3 girls basketball team. They defeated a tough 7th grade Cuba team Friday night to win the Oak Hill tournament. Cuba held the lead throughout the first half, but Dent-Phelps managed to catch them by the end of the third quarter, at 28-28. The lead switched several times, but in the end, Dent-Phelps was able to pull ahead to a 51 – 43 win. Each team gave 100 percent effort, fighting for every possession in the final two quarters and playing aggressive defense. These teams earned their first and second place trophies.

In the third place game, Salem’s mixed 7th/8th grade team took on Steelville’s 7th grade team, and Salem took the third place trophy home, with a 27-16 win.

Friday’s first game for consolation matched the Phelps Co. R-3 Cardinals against the Green Forest Mustangs. Green Forest was too much for the Cardinals, and took the Consolation title with a score of 26-20.