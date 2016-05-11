PCR-3 JH basketball – week in review

By Shari Harris

Co-publisher

The Phelps Co. R-III Cardinals took on Dent-Phelps R-III Thurs. Nov. 1. The boys A team outpaced Dent-Phelps 61-31, with three players scoring in double digits, Wyatt Wilson (16), Carter Mathis (10), and Titus Wilson (12). Five other Cardinals chipped in points, and ten had defensive stats during the win, giving the Cardinals a balanced attack. Their record is 5-1.

The B team pulled out a win 7-6 in two quarters against Dent-Phelps. Bray Steen and Carter Mathis scored 4 and 3 points respectively. This improved their record to 2-1.

Dent-Phelps overcame the Lady Cardinals 54-6, with two points each scored by Torie Wilson, Sydney Maisch, and Keely McKnight. This dropped their record to 2-4.

The B game was two quarters and was another low-scoring game, with PCR-III losing 2-7. Madison Hamby was the only Cardinal player to score. Their record is 2-2 now.

Earlier in the week, the Cardinals faced Raymondville. On Tues., Oct. 30, Raymondville was no match for the Cardinals, with the final score 59-17, in the Cardinals’ favor. Again, there was a good showing from the young Cardinals, with nine players scoring, and with Wyatt Wilson and Titus Wilson equally leading scoring with ten each. Ten players contributed to the defensive statistics as well during this game.

The Lady Cardinals also defeated Raymondville, 25-13. Sydney Maisch led scoring with eight points, followed by Kenzie Duvel with 5 points. Eight players contributed to the scoring, and ten showed defensive stats in the match. Torie Wilson, Maisch and Tessa Lucas pulled down an impressive number of rebounds, with twelve for Wilson, eleven for Maisch and nine for Lucas. This was their second win of the season.

The Cardinals boys’ team does not have scheduled games this week. The girls will participate in the Oak Hill Tournament.