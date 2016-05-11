Phelps Co. R-3 Cardinals Basketball

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

Monday evening, the Cardinals faced a tough Newburg team, losing 36-54. The B team also lost, 12-17, in their two-quarter match. The A team record dropped to 2-1 with the first loss of the season.

The Lady Cardinals also lost to Newburg, 9-48, and in the B game, 5-25. The A team record falls to 1-2.

On Thursday, the seventh and eighth grade Phelps Co. RIII Cardinals played their first home games, against Green Forest. The A team defeated Green Forest 45-26 with a well-rounded attack. Eight players scored in the contest, bringing their record to 2-0. The B game (2 quarters) was close, with the Cardinals again coming out on top, 15-13, for a 1-0 season.

The Lady Cardinals lost to Green Forest 11-27, bringing their record to 1-1 for the young season. The B game (2 quarters) was won decisively by the Lady Cardinals, 23-3, for a 1-0 start to their season.

The season began for the A teams with an away game Tuesday night in Swedeborg. The Cardinals had a solid win, 56-11, against the Pulaski County team. Five players scored between 8 and 11 points—Ryan Hunter (9), Nick Boettcher (11), Wyatt Wilson (8), Carter Mathis (10), and Rowdy Lucas (8). Five other players also contributed points to the win, making it a well-rounded attack.

The Lady Cardinals also started their season with a win, 24-12 over Swedeborg. Kenzie Duvel led the scoring with 10 points, followed by Madison Hamby with 4 points, and Torie Wilson with 4 points. Bailey Busque led the team in rebounds with 10. Kenzie Duvel and Sydney Maisch led the defense with 8 and 5 steals respectively.