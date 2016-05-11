Phelps County R-III vs. Oak Hill Elementary School

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

The Lady Cardinals of PCR3 were down by six points at halftime Sept. 7, in its first home game of the season. They fought back to win in a nail-biter, 18-17. Kilee McKnight had six points, 14 rebounds and nine steals. Lindsey Lucas led with 12 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and one block. This improves their record to 3-0.

The Cardinals were defeated 41-26 by the Oak Hill Raiders. JD Fox had 17 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks, Austin Arthur hit for six points, and Riley Edgar added three points, two steals, and three blocks. Their record is 2-1 now.

This week is a busy one, with two games early in the week, culminating in the Northwood Tournament Thursday and Friday, Sept. 13 -14, which will wrap up the fifth/sixth grade season.