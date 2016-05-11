Senior night will be Thursday for Lady Wildcats Volleyball Team, Districts next week

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

Senior night is Thursday, Oct. 18, against Willow Springs. The junior varsity match will be first, at 6 p.m. Come out and support the seniors and all the Lady Wildcats in their last match before district play.

The Licking Lady Wildcats were ranked eleventh in the state 2A rankings as of Oct. 12. The Mountain View/Liberty Eagles, whom they have faced twice in the last week and a half, are ranked eighth in state 2A rankings with a record of 23-5-2. Liberty is the number one seed in districts and earned a first round bye, with Licking ranked second, followed by Cabool, Mountain Grove, Houston, Plato, and Thayer. Cabool will host the District Tournament Oct. 22 and 23, and Licking will face Thayer at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The Lady Wildcats traveled to Eugene for the Eugene Invitational Tournament Saturday. They defeated Eugene 25-15, 25-15 in two sets to win the tournament. In pool play earlier in the day, they defeated Russellville in 2 sets (25-10, 25-15), and Montgomery County in two sets (25-18, 25-18).

The Lady Wildcats traveled to Belle and defeated them in 2 sets, 25-5 and 25-10, on Thursday to increase their record to 21-4-1.

The Licking Lady Wildcats had a rematch Monday, Oct. 8, vs. the Liberty Eagles, both games were close, with the first set going to the Eagles 25-21. The second set also went to the Eagles, by two points, 25-23. With Mountain View/Liberty and Licking in different brackets for the District tournament, a third matchup in the finals is possible between these two strong teams.