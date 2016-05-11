Seven-game winning streak for Wildcats

Submitted by Harv Antle

The Licking Wildcats ran their winning streak to seven games Sept. 6 with a pair of wins at the Stoutland Fall Classic.

In their opener, Licking edged Vienna 2-1 despite only scratching out one base hit. Tied at one in the bottom of the seventh, Hunter Krewson raced home on a wild pitch for the game winner.

Connor Medlock went the distance for the win. The senior scattered five hits, did not issue a walk, and struck out two.

Licking found its offense in the nightcap, downing Stoutland 17-2. Michael Milhizer threw a complete game with five strikeouts and two unearned runs allowed.

Gideon Antle went two-for-two with five RBIs to lead a nine-hit Wildcat attack. Every spot in the lineup produced a hit or run scored for Licking.

Cainan Hutsell singled and scored three runs, as did Seth Farris, while Krewson and Milhizer delivered two-run singles. Carter Rinne, Easton Ice, and Medlock contributed RBI base hits and Reece Derrickson scored twice for the Wildcats who improved to 7-0 on the fall with the victory.

Licking 14, Richland 0

The Licking Wildcats returned to the road Sept. 4 and blanked the Richland Bears 14-0 in five innings.

Licking plated four runs in the opening frame and added 10 more in the third. Carter Rinne was the Wildcat starter who received the generous run support.

Rinne recorded the win with three innings of two-hit ball. The senior allowed two hits, struck out three, and walked one.

Cainan Hutsell preserved the shutout as he worked the fourth and fifth. Hutsell fanned three, walked one, and did not surrender a hit.

Every spot in the Licking lineup scored a run as the Wildcats ran their winning streak to five games. Gideon Antle was two-for-three with an RBI triple and two runs scored.

Connor Medlock knocked in two runs on two hits. Michael Milhizer cracked an RBI double, Seth Farris added a double, and Rinne helped himself with a single three runs scored.

The JV game ended in a 2-2 tie. Kaiden Wantland and Easton Ice had hits in the game for Licking.