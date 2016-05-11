Wildcats defeat Tigers at Deer Lick Park

LICKING — The Licking Wildcats defeated the Belle Tigers 11-1 on Friday night (Sept. 8) at Deer Lick Park.

The win was the Wildcats’ third of the week and improved their record to 7-2 on the fall. The ‘Cats were able to end this one on the 10-run rule.

Licking scored three in the first, one in the second, four in the third, and three in the fourth. Meanwhile, winning pitcher Jared Case allowed Belle just one run on one hit and two walks in his five innings of work.

Reece Derrickson was 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs to pace the Wildcats’ offense. Gideon Antle doubled and singled while driving in two, Connor Medlock went 2-for-3, and Easton Ice collected 2 RBIs and scored twice.

Belle took the JV game 8-4. Levi Cantrell started and suffered the loss.

Easton Ice and Cantrell stroked doubles in the game and Evan Mitchell knocked in two runs.

Licking gains Fifth win in a row against Eminence

LICKING — Tied at 5 with Eminence in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night in Licking, the Wildcats’ Carter Rinne coaxed a bases-loaded walk for 6-5 victory over the Red Wings.

Connor Medlock was the third of three Licking pitchers and registered the win with one and two-thirds innings of work. Michael Milhizer started and Hunter Krewson provided middle relief.

Eminence jumped in front with a three-run third inning. Licking answered with four in the fifth to take the lead, but Eminence had a sixth-inning answer of two tallies.

Licking trailed 5-4 going to the home half of the seventh and rallied with three walks and a Medlock single to tie the game. Following a pair of strikeouts, Rinne worked a full count and finally a walk to win the game.

Michael Milhizer ripped a 2-run single in the Wildcats’ fifth. Trenton Campbell doubled and scored while Medlock and Gideon Antle also recorded base hits.

The win was the fifth in a row for Licking as the Wildcats moved to 9-2 for the fall. No JV game was played.

Wildcats continue winning streak

SUMMERSVILLE — The Licking Wildcats couldn’t put Summersville away on the run rule Monday night (Sept. 11), but they controlled the game from the outset and won convincingly 15-3.

Carter Rinne worked six innings and was charged with 3 runs, none earned. Gideon Antle finished up with a scoreless seventh and fanned three.

Antle singled, tripled, and scored twice. Rinne drove in two runs and scored two, Jared Case knocked in three runs, and Easton Ice collected 2 RBIs.

The victory was Licking’s fourth in a row as the Wildcats upped their record to 8-2. The JV ‘Cats improved to 3-5 with a 4-2 victory.

Cainan Hutsell was the winning pitcher for Licking. Kaden Quick, Ice, and Eli Keeney all drove in runs for the winners.

Junior High Cross Country

The Junior High Cross Country team traveled to Howell Valley Elementary in West Plains to compete on September 12. The weather seemed to be perfect until a brief rain shower came in and added some mud to the course. Julie Snelling was the lone girl to compete for the Wildcats. She got out to a good start and held on to finish at a respectable 33rd place.

The boys squad was once again led by JB Huff who earned a medal finishing in 14th place. Connor McLeod also had a strong showing narrowly missing a top 20 medal by finishing in 23rd. The rest of the scorers for Licking were Cade Richards at 38th, Randall Hock at 39th and Dante Decker at 44th. Also competing were Kevan Monds 55th, Keyton Rinne 63rd, Dalen Clayton 67th Nathan Burton 75th, Ty Wantland 76th and Casey Huff 77th. The boys finished 5th overall in the team standings.

“I challenged the kids today to fight through the physical pain and leave everything on the course. They answered the call and represented Licking well. Cross country will definitely test your toughness and today these kids realized they were a lot tougher than they thought they were,” said Coach Rissler.

Licking Beats Iberia

IBERIA — The Licking Wildcats broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth, scored four runs in the final two frames, and defeated the Iberia Rangers 5-1 on Thursday (Sept. 7) night in Iberia.

Tied at 1 in the top of the sixth, Cainan Hutsell drove in the go ahead run after Jared Case and Easton Ice had singled with one out for Licking. Ice later scored on an error in the inning.

Connor Medlock and Kaden Quick drove in a pair of insurance runs in the Wildcats’ seventh. Hunter Krewson picked up the win in relief of Medlock.

Medlock worked the first five and gave one run on two hits but battled his control as he issued seven walks. Krewson finished the game with two scoreless frames as he yielded one hit and induced a game-ending double play following an error.

Case had two hits for the winners. Hutsell was 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs as Licking ran its record to 6-2.

Iberia won the JV game 7-4. Hutsell was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs for Licking.

Ice had three hits for the Wildcats and Wilson Murray took the loss on the mound.

Licking Defeats Newburg

LICKING — The Licking Wildcats returned home on Tuesday (Sept. 5) and defeated the Newburg Wolves 9-1.

Carter Rinne pitched 6 innings for the win as he walked none, fanned seven, and allowed six hits. Gideon Antle worked a scoreless seventh, striking out the side.

Rinne also came up big at the plate with three hits in four trips. Connor Medlock went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the winners, and Trenton Campbell doubled and knocked in three runs.

Licking improved to 5-2 with the victory. The Wildcats travel to Iberia on Thursday for a date with the Rangers.