Wildcats fall to Dixon

The Licking Wildcats went on the road to Dixon Thursday night and led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh but could not hold the lead and lost 4-3.

Dixon tied the game at three with a lead off walk, three hits and a couple of intentional walks, but the Wildcats still had a chance to force extra innings. With the bases loaded and two outs, the 3-2 pitch was judged to be outside and the Bulldogs had a come-from-behind walk off win.

Braden Mahurin went the distance to record the Bulldog win. He gave six hits and struck out 11.

Jared Case was saddled with the loss in relief of Connor Medlock. Pitch counts forced Medlock from the game in the seventh.

Trenton Campbell went 3-for-4 in a losing cause for Licking. Reece Derrickson registered two hits.

The loss snapped Licking’s three-game winning streak and left the Wildcats with a record of 4-2. Dixon made it a sweep over Licking with a 6-0 decision in the JV game.

Cainan Hutsell took the loss on the mound. Hutsell and Easton Ice were the only Wildcats to hit safely in the contest as the JV Cats fell to 2-2 on the fall.

Wildcats take down the Richland Bears

The Licking Wildcats finished with a flurry on Tuesday night, August 29 at home as they scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Richland Bears 8-2.

Michael Milhizer picked up the win on the mound for Licking. The junior righty scattered eight hits over six innings and fanned 10 as just one of the two runs he allowed was earned.

Carter Rinne was 2-for-4 with two runs scored to pace the Wildcat offense. Jared Case had a big 2-run double in the sixth and finished the evening 2-for-3, and Connor Medlock picked up two hits in four trips.

Licking won its third straight game and ran its record to 4-1 on the fall. The Wildcats won the JV game 5-2.

Levi Cantrell was the winning pitcher while Easton Ice picked up the save.

Kaden Quick, Ice, Landon Medlock, and Tommy Fudge all had base hits for the winners. Eli Keeney went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.