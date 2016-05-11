Sullins medals at Willow Springs meet

Submitted by Steve Rissler

The junior high boys and girls cross country opened the season at Willow Springs on Sept. 6. The meet included over 20 teams and was highly competitive. There were 108 girls and 137 boys in the junior high races.

The girls ran first on the extremely difficult course, and, in the end, Finley Sullins crossed the finish line in 14th place. She was the only athlete to earn a top-20 medal on the day. Other girls competing were Allie Decker 38th, Nichole Barnes 44th, Gracie Berriault, Audrey Krewson, December Maxey and MaKenna Skidmore.

Garrett Gorman paced the boy’s team coming in 24th, followed closely by Keyton Cook in 25th and Keyton Rinne in 26th. Rounding out the top five for Licking was Derek Mendenhall in 32nd and Austin James in 37th. Others competing were Logan Gorman, Austin Stephens, Nathan Burton, Alex Decker, Aaron Decker, Dominick Donley, Lucas Johnson, Cael Wantland, Rusty Buckner, and Elijah Lawson.

“This season we have two eighth graders running and 23 seventh graders, so the first race was an eye opener for a lot of the kids,” said coach Steve Rissler. “We will continue to grow as runners and learn how to compete better each race.”