Volleyball suffers first loss against Rolla Bulldogs

Photo by Shari Harris-- Grace Bonnell taps one over in the second set against the Bulldogs.

September 27, 2018

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Photo by Shari Harris–
Maddy Cole prepares for a spike in a tough match against Rolla

Monday night, the Lady Wildcats faced a tough opponent from the north. The Rolla Bulldogs rolled into town and defeated the Lady ‘Cats in 2 sets, 25-14 and 25-19. The ladies rallied in the second set, but were unable to close the gap. Their season dropped to 12-1 with the loss. The junior varsity fared better, and was able to pull out a win against the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, the Lady Wildcats travelled to Plato and garnered their twelfth win of the season. They topped the Eagles in two sets, with scores of 25-20 and 25-16.

Photo by Shari Harris
Kasey Richards digs out a serve against a hard-hitting Bulldog team.

Photo by Shari Harris–
Ashley Creek hits it hard in JV’s win over the Bulldogs.

