Wildcat Invitational Cross Country Meet

The Licking Wildcat Invitational was held last Thursday at Deer Lick Park, where 22 teams were hosted for junior high and high school races. The varsity boys’ team placed third overall with a score of 83 points, behind Plato with 58 points and Alton with 63 points. Leading the boys’ varsity team was senior Keegan Black who placed first with a time of 16:12.71. Also running for the varsity boys’ team was JB Huff who placed tenth with a time of 17:29.56, Chance Campbell who was twenty-third with a time of 18:30.02, Jacob Huff who was thirty-fourth with a time of 19:10.26, Tyler Chambers who was thirty-fifth with a time of 19:19.60, Markus Record who was fortieth with a time of 19:36.90, and rounding out the boys team was Conner Degon who was forty-sixth with a time of 20:15.28.

The varsity girls’ team was fourth overall with a score of 83, behind Alton with 34 points, Mansfield with 43 points, and Thayer with 56 points. Leading the varsity girls’ team was Kasey Richards who placed eighth with a time of 22:20.87. Also running for the varsity girls were Kyra Taylor who placed twenty-eighth with a time of 25:27.82, Jordan Krewson who was forty-eighth with a time of 32:32.00, Sara Taber who was forty-ninth with a time of 34:07.53, and Tiana Lewis who was fiftieth with a time of 35:13.57.

The junior varsity boys did not get a chance to run due to the impending bad weather.

In junior high boys’ action, Licking placed second as a team, with 102 points, behind Crocker with 71 points. Austin James finished fourteenth with a time of 9:20.21. Derek Mendenhall, Keyton Cook and Keyton Rinne finished twenty-second, twenty-third, and twenty-fourth, respectively. Austin Stephens was thirty-fourth, and Garrett Gorman was forty-seventh.

The junior high girls’ team placed eighth in the meet. Finley Sullins finished tenth with a time of 10:26.56. Allie Decker was nineteenth with a time of 11:06.17, and Nichole Barnes was thirty-sixth with a time of 11:57.73.