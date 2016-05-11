Wildcats Baseball

By Coach Harv Antle

The Mountain Grove Panthers avenged an earlier loss to Licking with a 7-0 win at Deer Lick Park on Tuesday night.

Mountain Grove got to Licking starter Tristen Morelan for 3 runs in the first two innings. Meanwhile, Austin Williams kept the Wildcats in check all game long.

The Mountain Grove hurler spun a 2-hit shutout on a very economical 85 pitches. He walked one, hit a batter, and fanned three.

Cainan Hutsell and Morelan were the only two ‘Cats to break through with hits. Morelan took the loss and went six innings while allowing five runs on nine hits.

Licking (4-4) travels to the Salem Tournament this weekend. There they will match up with the host Tigers, St. James, and Iberia.

Licking won the JV game 6-3. The JV Wildcats improved to 2-0-1 on the spring season.

Carter Rinne was the winning pitcher and Gideon Antle closed with two innings of relief.

Josh Lilly drove in two runs for the winners. Reece Derrickson and Hunter Krewson each scored two runs.