Wildcats battle it out in the District Championship

The Wildcats entered their final week of the regular season with a 6-0 conference record and chance for a conference championship. Two teams would stand in their way. The Plato Eagles and the Iberia Rangers would both defend their home floor against Licking two days apart.

Licking traveled to Plato first and the first quarter was a battle back and forth. By the time the period was over, the Wildcats had a 14-12 lead. Both teams struggled to put up points in the second quarter, but it was Licking who added to their lead as they entered the half with a 24-18 advantage. Dillon Smith stepped up his offense in the third period with two 3-pointers and a 2-point basket to help the Wildcats move further ahead. Dillon scored 8 of Licking’s 14 third quarter points and the Wildcats now held a 38-29 lead.

The final period would be all Licking as the Wildcats outscored their opponents 22-11. Brady Smith, who was fighting illness, came alive in the fourth scoring 8 points in the period and Licking finished off the victory with a final score of 60-40.

Nathan Wilson led the Wildcats with 18 points followed by Dillon Smith with 14, Brady Smith 9, Clabe Sullins 8, G.T. Nicholson 4, Dakota King 3, Terance Hale 2 and James Swan 2. Tristen Morelan, Michael Milhizer, Sean Loughridge, Kaden Quick, Carter Rinne and Connor Medlock also played.

Licking would now face Iberia for the conference championship. Both teams entered the game undefeated in conference and the game would be the Wildcats final regular season contest. Licking was doing their best to try and get healthy after a wave of sickness ran through the team and this time it was Dillon Smith who had to battle through. Dillon connected on an early 3-pointer in the first and was one of 6 players to combine for 18 points as Licking took an 18-14 lead.

Licking gradually added to their lead in the second and they built an 8-point lead before the half with the score being 35-27. The Wildcat’s defense kept Iberia from making any kind of run in the third period as they extended their lead to 52-39.

Licking slowed down the pace of play in the final period and Iberia was never able to get anything going on offense. They were held to only 4 points in the fourth quarter while the Wildcats connected on 7 free throws to finish the game with a 63-43 victory and clinch a conference championship. The win put Licking’s overall record 23-3 and their conference record at 8-0. The conference championship would be Licking’s third in the last six years. Nathan Wilson led the Wildcats with 18 points followed by G.T. Nicholson with 17, Brady Smith 15, Clabe Sullins 6, Dillon Smith 3 and Tristen Morelan 3.

Licking now entered Districts as the #2 seed and squared off against Willow Springs in the first round. The Wildcats wasted no time jumping on their opponents and taking a big lead. Nathan Wilson scored 9 points in the first period to help Licking take a 19-5 first quarter lead.

Dillon Smith connected on two 3-pointers in the second period and the Wildcats defense stayed tough as they held Willow to only one field goal and extended their lead to 37-9 by the time the half ended. Licking continued to dominate in the third by outscoring Willow 21-9. The lead had grown to 40 and the score was 58-18 as all five starters were done for the night.

The Wildcats finished off the game with a 63-29 victory and moved on to the semifinals. Nathan Wilson led Licking with 22 points followed by Brady Smith with 12, Dillon Smith 8, G.T. Nicholson 8, Clabe Sullins 4, Sean Loughridge 4, Michael Milhizer 2, Connor Medlock 2 and James Swan 1.

The Wildcats faced Liberty in the second round of Districts in a rematch from December 9. Licking won the previous game 57-48. The Wildcats had to contend with a red hot Liberty team in the first period. The Eagles scored 23 points in the first period but Licking was able to keep it close with the help of Brady Smith who scored 15 of Licking’s 20 first quarter points.

The Wildcats entered the second period down by 3 points and made the move to switch to a zone defense to counter Liberty’s inside game and to combat early fouls. The Eagles struggled against the zone and Licking’s offense was on fire, scoring 25 second quarter points. Liberty was only able to score 5 points in the period and Licking enjoyed a 45-28 halftime lead.

The Wildcats defense continued to baffle the Eagles and now it was Nathan Wilson who would catch fire in the third. Nathan scored 12 of Licking’s 18 points in the period and helped push the lead to 63-38 as they entered the final quarter.

Licking held Liberty to only 2 free throws in the last period and ended the game with a surprising 72-40 victory over their opponents. Nathan Wilson led Licking with 29 points followed by Brady Smith with 24, Dillon Smith 8, G.T. Nicholson 6, Terance Hale 4 and Clabe Sullins 1. Tristen Morelan, Michael Milhizer and Sean Loughridge also played.

Licking played in the District Championship game for the third time in five years. This time it would be against the #1 seed Mountain Grove Panthers. This was a rematch from January 10 where Licking suffered a 1-point loss in triple overtime. Licking entered the game with a 25-3 record and Mountain Grove had a 26-2 record. The gym was packed and the atmosphere was tense from the start of the game. Both teams came out on fire, scoring on almost every possession in the first period, but it was Licking who held a 27-23 lead by the time the quarter ended.

The pace slowed down in the second period and this time it was Grove who would take an edge. Licking was only able to score 10 points in the period and fell behind 37-38 at the half.

The Wildcats needed a good start to the third period, but they would not get it. Licking failed to score for the first several minutes of the second half. Meanwhile, Grove was adding to their lead. Licking burned two timeouts in a 3 minute span trying to put a stop to the run put on by Grove, but the Panthers were able to build a 14 point lead as Licking trailed 46-60 entering the final period. The Wildcats battled in the fourth and cut the lead to single digits several times, but they were not able to muster enough points to complete the comeback. Licking outscored Grove 19-17 in the final period, but the third period was their undoing. The Wildcats fell with a score of 65-77, ending their season.

Brady Smith led Licking with 28 points followed by Dillon Smith with 12, G.T. Nicholson 12, Nathan Wilson 11 and Clabe Sullins 3. Terance Hale, Tristen Morelan and Michael Milhizer also played. Licking finished the season with a record of 25-4.