Wildcats beat the Bears

December 20, 2017

By Coach Ben Glasgow

The Wildcats hosted the Willow Springs Bears for their first home game of the season on December 5. Licking got off to a hot start on both ends of the court by scoring 18 points and holding their opponents to only 7 in the first period. Michael Milhizer got to the basket for 3 early baskets and added a free throw to help jump start the Wildcats.

The second quarter would not be as friendly for Licking as they were only able to put up 2 points on the scoreboard, which allowed Willow to cut the lead by 6 points. Licking still held a 20-15 advantage at the half.

The Wildcats were able to get back on track in the third period. Kaden Quick hit 2 of his 3 3-pointers in the third to help Licking take a 37-28 lead as they entered the fourth.

Licking stayed intense on the defensive end and only allowed 6 points by the visitors. The Wildcats were able to finish off the game with a 52-34 victory, which moved their record to 4-1 on the season. Michael Milhizer led in scoring with 15 points followed by Clabe Sullins with 9, Kaden Quick 9, James Swan 9, G.T. Nicholson 6, Gideon Antle 2 and Sean Loughridge 2. Carter Rinne, Dakota King, Wilson Murray and Connor Medlock also saw playing time.

