Wildcats beat the Bears

By Coach Ben Glasgow

The Wildcats hosted the Willow Springs Bears for their first home game of the season on December 5. Licking got off to a hot start on both ends of the court by scoring 18 points and holding their opponents to only 7 in the first period. Michael Milhizer got to the basket for 3 early baskets and added a free throw to help jump start the Wildcats.

The second quarter would not be as friendly for Licking as they were only able to put up 2 points on the scoreboard, which allowed Willow to cut the lead by 6 points. Licking still held a 20-15 advantage at the half.

The Wildcats were able to get back on track in the third period. Kaden Quick hit 2 of his 3 3-pointers in the third to help Licking take a 37-28 lead as they entered the fourth.

Licking stayed intense on the defensive end and only allowed 6 points by the visitors. The Wildcats were able to finish off the game with a 52-34 victory, which moved their record to 4-1 on the season. Michael Milhizer led in scoring with 15 points followed by Clabe Sullins with 9, Kaden Quick 9, James Swan 9, G.T. Nicholson 6, Gideon Antle 2 and Sean Loughridge 2. Carter Rinne, Dakota King, Wilson Murray and Connor Medlock also saw playing time.