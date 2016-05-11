Wildcats compete in Houston Tournament

March 31, 2017

By Coach Harv Antle

After rain washed out Tuesday’s action in the Houston Tournament on Tuesday, the Licking Wildcats downed the host Tigers 16-0 on Wednesday.

Brady Smith clubbed a 3-run home run to get the Wildcats on the board. Licking continued to pad its lead throughout and finished the game in 5 innings.

Smith was dominant on the mound in picking up the complete game shutout. The senior allowed one hit, and he faced the minimum while fanning 5 and walking none.

Trenton Campbell went 3-for-4 for the winners and drove in two runs. Smith was 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs while Tristen Morelan, Dillon Smith, and Carter Rinne all scored two runs.

__________________________

In its second game of the day, Cuba handed Licking its first loss of the season 7-3. Cuba broke a 3-2 contest open in the sixth with four runs on three hits, an error, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

Errors plagued Licking throughout the game. Only three of Cuba’s runs were earned as a result of four Licking errors.

Tristen Morelan took the loss with 5 and one-third innings of work. He surrendered five hits, struck out three, and walked three.

Licking (2-1) got 2-for-3 performances at the plate from Trenton Campbell and Carter Rinne. A matchup with Salem this evening concludes the round robin tournament for the Wildcats.

 

