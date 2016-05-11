Wildcats compete in Houston Tournament

By Coach Harv Antle

After rain washed out Tuesday’s action in the Houston Tournament on Tuesday, the Licking Wildcats downed the host Tigers 16-0 on Wednesday.

Brady Smith clubbed a 3-run home run to get the Wildcats on the board. Licking continued to pad its lead throughout and finished the game in 5 innings.

Smith was dominant on the mound in picking up the complete game shutout. The senior allowed one hit, and he faced the minimum while fanning 5 and walking none.

Trenton Campbell went 3-for-4 for the winners and drove in two runs. Smith was 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs while Tristen Morelan, Dillon Smith, and Carter Rinne all scored two runs.

In its second game of the day, Cuba handed Licking its first loss of the season 7-3. Cuba broke a 3-2 contest open in the sixth with four runs on three hits, an error, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

Errors plagued Licking throughout the game. Only three of Cuba’s runs were earned as a result of four Licking errors.

Tristen Morelan took the loss with 5 and one-third innings of work. He surrendered five hits, struck out three, and walked three.

Licking (2-1) got 2-for-3 performances at the plate from Trenton Campbell and Carter Rinne. A matchup with Salem this evening concludes the round robin tournament for the Wildcats.