Wildcats crowned champs at Houston tourney

Submitted by Harv Antle

Licking 7, Mountain Grove 6

The Licking Wildcats opened the State Farm Houston Wood Bat Classic with a 7-6 victory over Mountain Grove in eight innings March 20.

Grove opened with a run in the first courtesy of a couple of walks and two Licking errors.

The Wildcats answered with one run of their own in the second. Mountain Grove regained the lead in the third on a Connor McNew RBI double.

A four-run fourth put Licking in front 5-2. The teams traded runs over the next two frames and the Wildcats carried a 6-3 lead into the top of the seventh.

Grove capitalized on another couple of Wildcat misplays in the field and knotted the game at six.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the eighth. Gideon Antle led off with a walk and Trenton Campbell followed with a single.

A walk to Jared Case loaded the bases. Following a strikeout, Easton Ice worked the count full before coaxing a walk to push the winning run across the plate.

Michael Milhizer started for Licking and worked five innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out seven. Connor Medlock pitched a scoreless sixth, and Carter Rinne picked up the win pitching the seventh and eighth.

Antle drove in three runs and scored three times for the winners. Case was two-for-three with two RBIs, and Trenton Campbell went two-for-four.

Licking 10, Cuba 0

The Wildcats run ruled Cuba 10-0 in the second round of the State Farm Houston Wood Bat Classic March 22.

Connor Medlock threw a three-hit shutout for the win. The junior lefty fanned eight and walked one in six innings.

Trenton Campbell paced the Wildcat offense, going three-for-three with two triples and five RBIs. Carter Rinne singled twice and scored two runs, and Jared Case went two-for-four.

On the day, Licking scored 10 runs on 11 hits and did not commit an error. The win moved the Wildcats’ record to 3-0.

Licking 5, Houston 2

Wildcats were crowned champs of the State Farm Houston Wood Bat Classic in Friday when they defeated the host Tigers 5-2.

Three Wildcat pitchers kept Houston in check while the offense did just enough to complete a perfect 3-0 run through the tournament.

Jared Case started and turned in four and two-thirds of work for the win. Case did not allow a run and scattered five hits, walked one, and fanned seven.

Wilson Murray relieved in the fifth with two on and two out. Murray escaped the jam in the fifth but was touched for two unearned runs in the sixth.

Leading 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Licking’s Easton Ice came up with a pinch-hit single. He eventually scored to add some Wildcat insurance.

Carter Rinne closed it out in the seventh, sandwiching three strikeouts around a couple of singles. The win pushed Licking’s record to 4-0 on the spring.

Offensively, Michael Milhizer and Cainan Hutsell paced the Wildcats with two-for-three performances. Rinne scored twice and drove in a run, and Gideon Antle reached base three times in four trips and scored a run.