Wildcats Defeat the Wolves

By Coach Harv Antle

The Licking Wildcats defeated the Newburg Wolves Monday night, April 10, 26-4 in Frisco League action at Newburg.

Jared Case was the winning pitcher. He went three innings and gave four runs on one hit and five walks.

Hunter Krewson pitched the fourth and Michael Milhizer mopped up in the fifth. The win moved the Wildcats to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Tristen Morelan had five hits in the game for the winners. Dillon Smith drove in seven runs and Trenton Campbell homered and knocked in three. Brady Smith and Lane Wade also had multi-hit games for Licking.