Wildcats finish 2nd in Salem Tournament

By Coach Harv Antle

The Licking Wildcats finished 2nd in the Salem Tournament over the weekend, going 2-1.

Salem and St. James finished with 2-1 records as well. Salem finished in first by virtue of the run differential tie breaker.

Licking opened the tourney on Friday night with a 5-2 loss to St. James in 11 innings. 13 runners left on base doomed the Wildcat cause.

Licking bounced back with an 8-2 win over Iberia on Saturday. Brady Smith got the win on the mound and Trenton Campbell picked up 2 RBIs as did Michael Milhizer.

In the tournament finale, Dillon Smith spun a 2-0 shutout over previously unbeaten Salem. The senior allowed five hits, no walks, and fanned five.

Gideon Antle’s fourth inning sac fly was the only run Smith would need. However, Carter Rinne singled in Cainan Hutsell in the top of the seventh for insurance.

Licking moved to 6-5 on the spring while Salem fell to 10-1. “We played some good baseball against some good teams this weekend,” said Licking’s Harv Antle.