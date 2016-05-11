Wildcats keep racking up the wins

By Coach Ben Glasgow

The Wildcats have been busy since the Frisco League Tournament. Licking traveled to Willow Springs to square off against the Bears in a non-conference game. The Wildcats wasted little time jumping on top of their opponents on both ends of the floor. Licking was able to put up 22 first quarter points behind the hot hand of Brady Smith while holding their opponent to just 7.

Six different players scored for the Wildcats in the second period and they extended their lead even further as they entered halftime with the score being 37-19 in their favor.

The trend continued in the second half. Licking added 10 more points to their lead and took a 57-29 lead into the final period. Twelve different players saw the floor for the Wildcats in the fourth period as Licking finished off their opponent with a 68-41 victory.

Nathan Wilson led Licking with 22 points followed by Brady Smith with 17, Dillon Smith 10, G.T. Nicholson 8, Clabe Sullins 5, Dakota King 2, Tristen Morelan 2 and Sean Loughridge 2. Terance Hale, Michael Milhizer, Connor Medlock and Kaden Quick also saw playing time.

The Wildcats were on the road once again as they made their way down to Mountain View Liberty. This would prove to be Licking’s toughest challenge of the season. Nathan Wilson came out on fire by hitting 3 straight 3-point shots to start the game and helped the Wildcats build a 13-5 lead by the end of the first period.

The second quarter was almost a standstill, but Licking was able to add one more point to their lead by outscoring the Eagles 14-13 and taking a 27-18 lead into the locker room.

The Wildcats had to start earning their points at the bucket after Liberty extended their defense and points became really hard to come by for both teams. Licking extended their lead by one more point to 38-28 by the time the fourth quarter arrived.

Liberty came alive on offense in the final period and it was free throws by Licking that helped to hold them off. Back to back long 3-point shots by the Eagles got the lead all the way down to 4 at one point. A big bucket by Clabe Sullins on the back end of the press breaker and 14 made free throws would be enough to hold off Liberty for a 57-48 victory.

Nathan Wilson led Licking with 31 points followed by Brady Smith with 12, Clabe Sullins 6, G.T. Nicholson 3, Dillon Smith 2, Tristen Morelan 2 and Terance Hale 1. Michael Milhizer also played.

Licking hit the road yet again to visit the Crocker Lions on a Monday night. The game was played at a much faster pace than any game the Wildcats had been a part of so far. Licking put up 28 points in the first quarter to only 15 by their opponents behind 14 first quarter points by Nathan Wilson.

The Wildcats poured in 29 more points in the second period with 7 different people scoring. Brady Smith brought the crowd to life with 2 dunks, the second over two opposing players that resulted in a 3-point play. Licking took a 57-26 lead into the half.

The Wildcats pushed the lead to as many as 40 in the third before letting off the throttle. The period ended with the score being 78-42.

Fourteen different players saw action in the final period for the Wildcats as they ended the contest with an 87-56 victory. The win pushed Licking’s record to 6-0 and started them off 1-0 in conference play.

Nathan Wilson led the team in scoring with 24 points followed by Dillon Smith with 15, Brady Smith 13, Tristen Morelan 9, G.T. Nicholson 8, Sean Loughridge 5, Clabe Sullins 4, Terance Hale 4, Connor Medlock 3 and James Swan 2. Michael Milhizer, Kaden Quick, Carter Rinne and Dakota King would all also see playing time.

The Wildcats made their first home stand against the Salem Tigers in the annual Big Cat Classic. It was a slow start for the home team as they fell behind 9-3 before they went on a run at the end of the first quarter. G.T. Nicholson got the Wildcats going with a drive to the basket and a dunk which Brady Smith would follow up just two plays later with a dunk of his own which got the crowd going and spurred Licking to a 16-13 lead by the time the period ended.

Licking gradually built a lead as they were able to get the ball to the basket and also get some second chance points. They went in at half with a 33-26 lead.

The Wildcats began to really tighten down on the defensive end in the second half as they outscored the visiting Tigers to just 8 points in the third and moved out to a 46-34 lead.

Salem began to extend their defense in an attempt to catch up, but Nathan Wilson went to work inside and scored 12 of Licking’s 14 fourth quarter points. Meanwhile, Salem was held to just 7 more points on their end as the Wildcats finished off their opponent with a 60-41 victory. Licking held their opponents to just 15 points in the second half and have relied heavily on their defensive efforts to push their record to a perfect 7-0.

Nathan Wilson poured in 31 for Licking followed by Brady Smith who had 17, G.T. Nicholson 8, Tristen Morelan 2 and Clabe Sullins 2.

The Laquey Hornets made a trip to Sherman Hill Fieldhouse on a Monday night after postponing a Friday night game due to weather. Licking wasted no time jumping out to an early 22-7 lead behind the scoring of 6 different players in the first quarter.

The Wildcats continued the balanced attack as once again 6 different players scored and Licking entered the half with a 34-18 lead. Licking held their opponents to just 6 points in the third while scoring 18 of their own and opening up a 52-24 lead. The quarter was highlighted by a 65-foot alley oop from Nathan Wilson to Brady Smith, which resulted a thundering dunk. The Wildcats went on to complete the win with a 62-40 victory over the visiting Hornets.

Nathan Wilson led Licking with 12 points followed by Dillon Smith with 11, Brady Smith 10, G.T. Nicholson 7, Clabe Sullins 7, Sean Loughridge 6, Tristen Morelan 3, Michael Milhizer 2, Carter Rinne 2 and James Swan 2. Dakota King, Connor Medlock, Kaden Quick and Gideon Antle also played. Terance Hale was sidelined for the second straight game due to an ankle injury but is expected to return for the Cabool Holiday Tournament.