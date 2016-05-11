Wildcats play hard against Richland

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

The Wildcats tennis team had its home match against Richland March 22, with the outcome being 0-9.

Up first were the pair of seniors Sydney Ice and Haley Burrus at number one doubles, up against Bryan Buckley and Shawn Cottrell, which they lost to the Richland players 1-8.

The number two doubles, Lane Mesger and Sara Taber, came defeated 0-8 against the pair of Tayte Holiman and Braden Alexander.

Last in the doubles were the thunder and lightening of the team, Richelle Schwarz and Aubrie Stephens. The final doubles match lost 1-8 against Richland’s Benjamin Decker and Dakota Pemberton.

“We were defeated 0-9 but showed heart and a never-give-up attitude to battle back to end the match strong,” said coach Jimmie Stephens.

For the singles, Ice played a hard match against Buckley at the number one seed, but the final score ended up 1-8 from the Richland player putting away the returns. Burrus played a hard match against Richland’s Cottrell. She was down 0-7 and came back to win four games against the frustrated player, but lost 4-8 at the end of the match. Mesger lost to Holiman in a long-rallied match 0-8.

Licking’s Taber played Decker in the number four singles position and lost against Decker 0-8. Schwarz, as the fifth seed, played against Richland’s Alexander and was defeated 1-8. The lone freshman on the team, Stephens, played against number six seed Pemberton and ended the varsity matches with a loss of 2-8.

The junior varsity also played, but lost 0-3 to Richland.

The next match will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Forsyth in Springfield.

Licking 1, Mountain View 8

The season opened on the first day of spring at Licking, however the weather outside wasn’t very spring like windy, cold and spitting snow. The Wildcats lost to Mountain View 1-8. Singles sets were all taken by Mountain View however, there were multiple games won. Richelle Schwarz had a very close 6-8 set with her fifth-ranked opponent. Licking did have success, winning a double set by Richelle Schwarz and Aubrie Stephens 8-6. JV also picked up some experience with Sam Sullins, Kimery Krewson, Tristen Melton and Ashley Creek getting in two double sets.

The final scores for the game against Mountain View were:

Singles

Sydney Ice 0-8

Haley Burrus 2-8

Lane Mesger 1-8

Sara Taber 2-8

Richelle Schwarz 6-8

Aubrie Stephens 2-8

Doubles

Ice and Burrus 1-8

Mesger and Taber 3-8

Schwarz and Stephens 8-6

JV Doubles

Sam Sullins and Kimery Krewson 4-6

Tristen Melton and Ashley Creek 2-6

SEASON PREVIEW

Submitted by coach Jimmie Stephens

This season will be bitter sweet for Licking. We will lose two very strong seniors who will be hard to replace. However, we have the chance to grow the program by adding some new blood to the team. Sydney Ice and Haley Burrus will be the corner-stones of the team this season to build around. Along with a strong junior class, this team will be providing experience and leadership to our up-coming sophomores and freshmen. The 2018 tennis roster includes: Sydney Ice, Haley Burrus, Lane Mesger, Sara Taber, Richelle Schwarz, Aubrie Stephens, Ashley Creek, Tristen Melton, Sam Sullins, Kimery Krewson and manager Destiny Ingram.