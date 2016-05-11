Wildcats start season off with landslide win

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

The Licking Wildcats baseball team played against the Dora Falcons March 16 at the first home game of the season. The final score was a landslide of the Wildcats 15, Falcons 4. The non-conference game was the start for both teams.

The game started off slow in the first three innings, each of the teams scoring one run, then it came down to the fourth.

It started raining in the fourth inning, but that didn’t stop the Wildcats from scoring 10 runs, all of those being with two outs against them, making the score 12-1 at the start of the fifth. Many of the hits went right past Dora’s shortstop and made it easy for the Wildcats to get two players to home in one play.

The boys in the dugout were cheering each player on as they walked up to the base to hit. The season started out as a great win for the Wildcats.

The next game will be today (Thursday) against Cuba in the Houston Tournament in Cuba. On March 23, they will play Houston away in the Houston Tournament.