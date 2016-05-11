Wildcats suffer their first loss of the season

By Coach Ben Glasgow

The Wildcats started off their second semester by facing the number 1 team in the state in Class 2 Hartville Eagles. The gym was at capacity by the time the game began, but it was Hartville who would jump out to an early lead. Three different Eagles would connect for a 3-point shot in the first period and they would take a 15-12 lead over the home team before the period ended.

Licking had a hard time scoring in the second quarter and were only able to put up 7 points in that period but they were able to contain Hartville to only 10. Licking found themselves behind 19-25 at half time.

It was still slow going in the third period for the Wildcats as they fell further behind. Licking now trailed 27-37 as they entered the final quarter, and were going to have to find a way to put up some points if they were going to have a chance of overcoming the 10 point deficit. Nathan Wilson stepped up to the challenge and caught on fire to help spur a comeback. Wilson scored 16 of his 28 points in the final period and the Wildcats stormed back to take a 1-point lead with 3 minutes remaining in the game. Hartville would respond by scoring on the next 3 possessions and Licking found themselves behind again. Hartville was able to connect on 14 free throws in the last quarter, which was enough to hold off Licking down the stretch.

Despite scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were unable to finish off the comeback and suffered their first loss of the season with a 54-58 final. Nathan Wilson led Licking with 28 points followed by Brady Smith with 9, G.T. Nicholson 8, Clabe Sullins 5 and Terance Hale 4.

Licking played in front of another packed house versus the visiting Mountain Grove Panthers. G.T. Nicholson carried the load early for the Wildcats, scoring 9 first quarter points, but Licking would still trail 11-14 at the end of the first.

Licking bounced back with a big second quarter with 10-second period points by Nathan Wilson to take a 29-25 halftime lead.

The third quarter saw Brady Smith go to the bench with his fourth foul, but Licking was still able to cling to a 1 point lead with the score being 45-44 entering the final frame.

The Wildcats lost Brady Smith to fouls with 5 minutes left remaining in the game, but Licking battled as the lead was traded back and forth in the quarter. The home team found themselves behind 3 points with only seconds remaining when Nathan Wilson hit a deep 3-pointer to tie the game. The Panthers fail on their attempt to score on the last possession and the game moved into overtime.

Licking built a 5-point lead in the overtime period, but a 3-pointer and 2 free throws by the Panthers tied the game back up. The Wildcats had the last opportunity of the period when they inbounded with only 1 second remaining, but were unable to hit the shot at the buzzer and now the game moved into a second overtime. The second overtime was back and forth again and once again Licking found themselves with an opportunity to take the last shot, but they were unable to finish at the basket and the game now moved into a third overtime.

As the third overtime began to wind down, the Wildcats went to the free throw line with a 1 point lead and 12 seconds remaining. Licking connected on 1 of 2 free throws to take a 2-point lead. The Panthers inbounded the ball and pushed it down the court, made one pass and then attempted a 3-point shot that was off the mark, but the officials called a foul on the 3-point attempt giving Mountain Grove 3 free throws with only seconds remaining. The visiting team made all 3 free throws to take a 1-point lead. Licking was able to get off a shot for the win and when the ball rebounded to the 3-point line they chased it down for one last desperation shot, but it would not fall for the Wildcats. The final score was 82-83 in favor of the Panthers and Licking moved to 12-2 on the season.

Nathan Wilson led Licking with 25 points, followed by G.T. Nicholson who scored a career high 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as well. Clabe Sullins would also have a career high with 16 points followed by Brady Smith with 6, Terance Hale with 5, Dillon Smith 4 and Tristen Morelan 3.