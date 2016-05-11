Wildcats Victorious in Season Opener

By Coach Harv Antle

The Licking Wildcats opened the 2017 season in style with a 7-2 win over Mountain Grove in the Houston Tournament on Monday night, March 20.

“Dillon Smith worked the first five innings for the win. He allowed one unearned run on two hits while fanning nine and walking two. Dillon had excellent command and threw extremely well, especially for a season opener against the reigning state champs,” commented Coach Harv Antle.

After the first three scoreless frames, Licking plated six runs in the top of the fourth. The Wildcats added a run in the fifth before Mountain Grove dented the plate.

Grove nicked Smith for a run in the bottom of the fifth with a walk, a couple passed balls, and a groundout. The Panthers picked up their second run an inning later off reliever Connor Medlock.

However, Medlock worked a scoreless 7th to close out the win. Gideon Antle and Michael Milhizer recorded two hits apiece to pace the Wildcats while Trenton Campbell, Tristen Morelan, and Jared Case all collected 2 RBIs.

Licking returns to Tournament action Tuesday, March 21 against host Houston.