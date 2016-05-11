Wildcats win Frisco League Tournament

By Coach Ben Glasgow

The Wildcats kicked off their season early this year with a matchup versus Eugene. The Frisco League squared off against the Show Me Conference in a conference shootout. Licking and Eugene both received the number 1 seed for their respective conferences and faced each other in the final contest.

Eugene came out on fire right off the bat and it became clear that the Wildcats were going to have their hands full. Licking trailed 11-23 by the end of the first period and by half time it was 22-40 in favor of Eugene. Clabe Sullins caught fire and hit 3 straight 3-pointers in the third period but Eugene continued their hot shooting and took a 68-43 lead over the Wildcats. Licking was only able to put up 6 more points in the final period as they suffered a 49-80 loss to begin the season.

Clabe Sullins and G.T. Nicholson both scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring. Michael Milhizer had 10, Connor Medlock 5, Kaden Quick 3, Garrett Duncan 2, Sean Loughridge 2 and James Swan 2. Gideon Antle, Dakota King and Wilson Murray also played.

Licking moved onto the Frisco League Tournament for their next game. The Wildcats received the #1 seed and would face #8 Stoutland who knocked off Laquey in the play in game. Licking wasted little time jumping on top of their opponents with a 20 point first period. Clabe Sullins and Michael Milhizer combined for 13 of the 20 points as the Wildcats took a 20-8 lead by the end of the first.

The second period was a little more evenly played but Licking was able to move the lead further ahead behind 10 second quarter points by G.T. Nicholson. The Wildcats enjoyed a 36-20 lead at the half.

The third period was evenly played with each team scoring 11 points and Licking leading 47-31 going into the final period. The Wildcats spent a good part of the fourth quarter at the free throw line where they scored 9 of their 17 points in the period. Licking finished with a 64-51 victory over Stoutland and moved into the second round in the winners bracket.

Michael Milhizer led with 17 points followed by G.T. Nicholson with 16, Clabe Sullins 8, James Swan 7, Gideon Antle 5, Wilson Murray 5 and Kaden Quick 4.

The Wildcats next game was in the semifinals against the Plato Eagles. Plato jumped on top of Licking, who had trouble scoring in the first.

The Eagles took a 15-8 lead into the second period where Licking managed to cut into the lead by 2 points. Kaden Quick hit 2 3-pointers in one stretch to jump start the Wildcats but Licking still trailed Plato 22-27 as they went to the locker room at the half.

Licking’s defense started to wear down their opponents who could only muster 8 points in the third period. The Wildcats were able to score 12 and now only trailed by a single point with the score being 34-35 as the game went into the final stanza.

Licking came alive in the final period, led by Kaden Quick who scored 12 of his game high 18 in that quarter. The Wildcats were able to take the lead and hold on with some good free throw shooting down the stretch going 8 for 10 from the line to hang on for a 54-49 win. The victory put Licking in the championship game and moved their season record to 2-1. Kaden Quick led the Wildcats with 18 points followed by Clabe Sullins with 11, G.T. Nicholson 10, James Swan 6, Wilson Murray 5 and Michael Milhizer 4. Gideon Antle and Connor Medlock also saw playing time.

Licking faced the #3 seed Crocker Lions in the Frisco League Championship game. Licking is no stranger to this game, playing in it for the 7th year in a row. The Wildcats used some early momentum to build a 22-12 first quarter lead behind Clabe Sullins who scored 8 in that period. Scoring slowed down for Licking in the second and Crocker capitalized on 12 second quarter free throw attempts to outscore the Wildcats by 2. The score was 34-26 in favor of Licking at the half.

The Wildcats defended well in the third, holding their opponents to only 8 points while scoring 17 of their own to build a 51-34 lead entering the final period.

The fourth quarter the game got a little sloppy for Licking and the turnovers gave Crocker some good scoring opportunities but in the end, the Wildcats were still able to hang on for a 68-58 victory. The win gave Licking back-to-back Frisco League Conference championships.

G.T. Nicholson led the way with 20 points and 14 rebounds followed by Clabe Sullins with 16, Michael Milhizer 9, James Swan 9, Connor Medlock 5, Wilson Murray 4, Gideon Antle 3 and Sean Loughridge 2.

Lady Wildcats get big conference road win

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Licking Lady Wildcats traveled to Richland on Monday, December 11 for a rematch from the Frisco League Tournament championship with the Richland Lady Bears.

The Lady Bears came out amped up behind their home crowd and roared to a 19-10 lead after the 1st quarter. Richland used 3 point shooting by Jaycee Graves and post play by Morgan Moss to give Licking their first deficit of the season. Lexi Hadix knocked down two 3s in the 1st to help mend some of the damage.

The Lady Cats got down by as many as 12 in the 2nd quarter but back to back 3s by McKenzie Cook and a late steal and layup by Karlee Holland cut the lead to 28-23 at the half.

The 3rd quarter was a different ball game. Licking executed several set plays against Richland’s zone that led to easy scores. The full court pressure finally got to the Lady Bears as they had several turnovers that resulted in layups for Holland and Cook. The 3rd quarter buzzer sounded and the Lady Wildcats were now in control 47-38.

The Bears were able to get as close as 6 late in the last quarter but free throws sealed the win for Licking.

Three girls totaled double figures including a career high 19 points from Lexi Hadix, 16 from McKenzie Cook and 13 from Karlee Holland.

Richland was led by 18 from Morgan Moss, 16 from Jaycee Graves and 11 from Brittany Latham.

Licking moves to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the Frisco League.

“Richland really focused on stopping Karlee and the other girls really made them pay. Lexi and McKenzie really stepped it up on offense in the 3rd when we went on a run. Once we got the lead I knew Richland wouldn’t be able to come out and guard us if we wanted to burn clock so that’s what we did. This win puts us in control of our own destiny in the Frisco League race.” Coach Rissler

Licking:

Lexi Hadix 19, Cook 16, Holland 13, Feringa 8, Anna Sullins 2, Athena Hood 2.

Richland:

Moss 18, Graves 16, Latham 11, Cole 4, Whittle 3