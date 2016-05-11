Wildcats win the Cabool Invitational

The Licking Lady Wildcats have had a great start to their 2017-18 season! The young team’s starting lineup is comprised of one freshman, four sophomores and one junior. Sydney Ice is the lone varsity senior and seniors Haley Burrus and Brandi Mace provide leadership for the Junior Varsity Wildcats.

The Wildcat’s record is 11-2 after winning the Cabool Invitational Tournament. The varsity season so far:

Houston 2-0—25-16, 25-20/Winona 0-2—26-28, 16-25/Mt. Grove 2-1—25-18, 18-25, 26-24

Steelville 2-1—25-18, 22-25, 25-10/Cabool 2-1—25-19, 21-25, 25-18/Salem 2-0—25-17, 25-20

Cabool Tournament

Pool Play

Cabool 0-2—21-25, 19, 25/Salem 2-0—25-15, 25-13/Bunker 2-0—25-7, 25-11/Thayer 2-0—25-11, 25-16

Bracket Play

Plato 2-1—20-25, 25-18, 25-16/Mt. Grove 2-0—25-21, 25-22/*Cabool 2-1—25-18, 14-25, 26-24 (*Championship)

“It takes every player, every point to make this team successful,” said Head Coach Angela Barton. “They are a young team, but they are highly talented and highly motivated to make their mark. They are smaller than almost every team they face making them liken to a David and Goliath story every time they take the floor…and they don’t mind those odds.”