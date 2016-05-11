XC competes at Willow Springs

Submitted by Heather Hawn

The Licking High School Cross Country Team competed last Thursday at the Steve Waggoner Invitational Meet in Willow Springs. The varsity boy’s team placed second overall with a score of 58 points. Leading the boy’s team was senior Keegan Black who placed fifth overall with a time of 19:50.64. Also medaling for the boy’s team were freshman JB Huff placing seventh with a time of 20:03.41 and senior Kasen Monds placing eighth with a time of 20:06.74. Also running for the varsity team were sophomore Chance Campbell placing 17th with a time of 21:05.62, sophomore Jacob Huff placed 24th with a time of 21:53.24, senior Tyler Chambers placed 37th with a time of 23:15.79, sophomore Markus Record with a time of 23:39.98, Junior Connor Degon placed 44th with a time of 24:36.67, and freshman Randall Hock placed 50th with a time of 25:57.26.

The varsity girl’s team placed fourth with a score of 89 points. Leading the varsity girl’s team and medaling was freshman Kasey Richards who placed 10th with a time of 24:45.79. Members of the team who also competed were sophomore Kyra Taylor who placed 31st with a time of 29:22.62, Jordan Krewson placed 39th with a time of 34:52.74, Tiana Lewis placed 40th with a time of 38:35.97, and Sara Taber placed 41st with a time of 39:38.79.

There were several freshman who also ran in the junior varsity race for the boy’s team, which was a distance of 2500m. They were Clayton Lewis who placed 24th with a time of 11:05.59, 35th Connor McCleod with a time of 12:04.21, and 43rd Clifford Hawn with a time of 12:35.28. Also running in the junior varsity race was Cade Richards, but they did not have a place and time listed for him.

The cross country team continued in action this week on Tuesday running at the West Plains Meet. The next meet will be at 4 p.m. in Plato Sept. 17.