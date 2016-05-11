Partnership in Education: Our incredible brain

By Debbie Dakin

Brain Awareness Week is March 13 – 19. This event started in 1995 and is always held the third week of March. Many countries take part in recognizing this event – 55 countries in 2014, and 860 events were held in its honor. So in honor of Brain Awareness Week we will learn some very cool facts about the human brain. (Hey, I learned stuff while writing this article!)

We would be nothing without our brain. It is the center of our nervous system that controls our thoughts, movements, memories and decisions. The brain contains about 100 billion nerve cells, called neurons that send and receive information throughout the body. These neurons send information to the brain at the amazing speed of 150 miles per hour. But if you need to act quickly, motor neurons can send information at more than 200 miles per hour.

Our brain produces enough electricity to power a light bulb. (Really!) Even when we are sound asleep our brain is still working hard. It sends signals that tell our heart to beat, our lungs to breathe and brain waves are super active when we dream. We all dream, even if you can’t remember them. Most of us dream 1 to 2 hours each night and have 4 to 7 dreams in that time span. But we do not dream when we are snoring!

Our brain is a wrinkly pink organ that weighs about 3 pounds. When a baby is born their brain is almost the same size as an adult’s brain. Even so, their brain grows three times its size the first year. The brain stops growing at age 18.

Want to get smarter? One way is to exercise. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain and it also releases hormones that help us learn. Another great way to help your brain is to get plenty of sleep. Sleep helps us with our memory. Eating right also helps, especially when there are no artificial flavors, preservatives and dyes.

There are many things about the brain that scientists still do not understand. They have stated that the brain is the most complex thing in the universe and it is even more powerful than any super computer.

Here’s a weird fact, the left side of the brain controls the right side of the body, while the right side of the brain controls the left side of the body. This is one of those things scientists don’t understand.

Each part of the brain has its own specific functions. The Parietal Lobe controls intelligence, reasoning, telling right from left, language, sensation and reading. The Occipital Lobe controls vision. The Cerebellum deals with our balance, coordination and fine muscle control. The Frontal Lobe controls movement, intelligence, reasoning, behavior, memory and personality while the Temporal Lobe handles speech, behavior, memory, hearing, vision and emotions. The Brain Stem controls breathing, blood pressure, heartbeat and swallowing.

The brain is protected by the skull. The skull is made up of 22 bones that are all joined together. The brain sort of floats in cerebrospinal fluid inside the skull. This helps protect the brain from injury when we get bumps or knocks to the head.

One very interesting fact about the brain: it cannot feel pain. That’s because there are no pain receptors in there.

Boys and girls brains work differently. They make decisions in a different way. Girls take longer to make a decision but tend to stick to it. Boys on the other hand, make decisions far quicker but are more likely to change their minds. Boys and girls also have completely different reactions to pain.

So now you know that you possess one of the most amazing things in this world, a brain! Make the most of your wonderful brain and see just how far it will take you.