TCMH Report, March 30, 2017

March 31, 2017

Admissions

March 20: Aibeen Holland, Salem; Ethel Sykes, Hartshorn.                           

March 21: Sara Howell, Hartshorn; Aloysius Lake, Houston.

March 22: Deanna Cooper, Licking; Helen Donaway, Cabool; Kimberly Shannon, Willow Springs; Lisa Shannon, Mountain Grove.

March 23: Sonya Metheney, Cabool.

March 24: No Admissions

March 25: No Admissions

March 26: Michael Luerssen, Cabool.

Discharges

March 20: No Discharges

March 21: Serenity Farr, Cabool; Shirley Jones, Kirbyville; James Davis, Licking.

March 22: No Discharges

March 23: Della Dunigan, Licking; Aibeen Holland, Salem; Sara Howell, Hartshorn; Kimberly Shannon, Willow Springs; Ethel Sykes, Hartshorn.

March 24: Helen Donaway, Cabool; Aloysius Lake, Houston.

March 25: Sonya Metheney, Cabool; Lisa Shannon, Mountain Grove.

March 26: Deanna Cooper, Licking.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "TCMH Report, March 30, 2017"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*