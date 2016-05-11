TCMH Report, March 30, 2017

Admissions
March 20: Aibeen Holland, Salem; Ethel Sykes, Hartshorn.
March 21: Sara Howell, Hartshorn; Aloysius Lake, Houston.
March 22: Deanna Cooper, Licking; Helen Donaway, Cabool; Kimberly Shannon, Willow Springs; Lisa Shannon, Mountain Grove.
March 23: Sonya Metheney, Cabool.
March 24: No Admissions
March 25: No Admissions
March 26: Michael Luerssen, Cabool.
Discharges
March 20: No Discharges
March 21: Serenity Farr, Cabool; Shirley Jones, Kirbyville; James Davis, Licking.
March 22: No Discharges
March 23: Della Dunigan, Licking; Aibeen Holland, Salem; Sara Howell, Hartshorn; Kimberly Shannon, Willow Springs; Ethel Sykes, Hartshorn.
March 24: Helen Donaway, Cabool; Aloysius Lake, Houston.
March 25: Sonya Metheney, Cabool; Lisa Shannon, Mountain Grove.
March 26: Deanna Cooper, Licking.
