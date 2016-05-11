5th Grade Honor Roll

Licking fifth grade students named to the High Honor Roll for the second quarter were Front Row: Noah Scherrer, Lena Skaggs, Makenna Skidmore, Finley Sullins, Cael Wantland, Austin Stephens. Second Row: Zoe Mesger, Hannah Medlock, Riley Moloney, McKinley Satterfield, Trevor Richards, Kleber Perez. Third Row: Tabatha Gray, Garrett Gorman, Logan Gorman, Samantha Hall, Calyn Huff, Mackenzie Mace. Fourth Row: Allie Decker, Dominick Donley, Jasmine cross, Emily Davis, Summer Erbschloe, Levi Garrett. Fifth Row: Keyton Cook, Rusty Buckner, Chloe Buckner, Michael Baker, Leanna Barham, Gracie Berriault.