Beatrice Adams

Beatrice A. Adams, age 76, formerly of Licking, MO, passed away on November 18th in Mancos, Colorado with family around her.

Beatrice was born in Eufala, OK to (Charles Shelton Patrick and Sarah Alice Patrick on August 25, 1941. She married Edward Adams, Jr. on (September 29, 1961 in Eloy, Arizona. She worked as a homemaker and other jobs at Rawlings and George O. White Nursery off and on for many years.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack Patrick, and her sister Betty Ellis.

Beatrice is survived by Edward Adams, Jr., Paul Patrick, Chris Rooker, Patsy Tinney, Della Nunn, Margie Patrick; her children Charlie Adams and his wife April, Pam Adams, Glen Adams and his wife Miracle Williams, Stan Adams; and her grandchildren Alex Adams, Gavin Adams, Elijah Adams, and Viktor Williams-Adams.