BREAKING: Man arrested for selling stolen goods

At approximately 12:01 P.M. a Licking man was arrested for selling stolen goods in the Town and Country Supermarket parking lot in Licking. Gabriel Cook, a 40 year old male of Licking, was taken into custody for allegedly stealing clothing from a nearby laundry mat. The owner of the property was notified. No more information is available at this time. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.
About the Author
Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.
