Chris Link Featured Speaker at Museum Reception

By Debbie Dakin

The Texas County Museum of Art and History held a reception on Sunday afternoon, March 19 to celebrate their 13th year of being open. The museum has reopened the doors for the season and the reception was from 2 to 4 p.m. The featured speaker for the event was local author Chris Link.

Link had several examples of his photography, which he does as a hobby and for enjoyment. His photography reflects his love of nature, especially waterfalls. He gave a brief history of each picture and where it was taken. Most of his photography is relatively local, including several locations in Arkansas.

Chris then talked about his book, Exit Katrina, that was published last year.

“When I tell co-workers that I wrote a book most of them look at me like I’m a dog flying an airplane,” stated Link. “Their most common question is, how did this come about? The answer is I got an idea in my head and it wouldn’t let go.”

One of Link’s inspirations for Exit Katrina was the disappearance of Abbie Hoffman. Hoffman was a political and social activist in the sixties. He was facing the possibility of a long prison term on cocaine charges when he “disappeared” from 1974 to 1980. Link read a book about what Hoffman’s life was like while hiding out from the world.

“The idea fascinated me,” said Link. “I was caught up in what it would be like to just walk away from your life. Then when Katrina occurred, and hundreds of people were missing with no body of evidence, the thought that this would be an opportunity to “disappear” came to mind. There are still a huge number of people unaccounted for. I’m sure some of their bodies washed out to sea.”

Link pointed out that you need to have a “big idea” and it must be something you want to explore yourself before you can make other people want to read about it. He noted that most writers tend to read a lot and are curious about people. He stated that you must have curiosity about people different than yourself.

“If you don’t have a lot of experience writing yet, don’t worry about it,” said Link. “Back in 2005 I had back surgery and had to lay flat on my back for 6 to 8 weeks. I spent a lot of time writing on a message board. But I learned I had to learn to write better if I wanted it to be meaningful to people who read it. Then I wrote blog posts, which are usually short, but you must still keep folks attention.”

Chris shared how he got caught up in the characters in his first book. He pointed out how Jimmy Dean practically became real to him and became his fifth son. (Chris and Peggy have one son, Dylan and then had three exchange students, all like sons to them.)

Exit Katrina was truly a labor of love for Chris. All of the characters are fictitious and the details in the story show how much research he put into this novel to make the settings as real as possible. The novel is a Christian based mystery and Chris hopes that readers who might be struggling with their faith will be inspired to “give God a second chance.”

To close the day’s event Link read an excerpt from his upcoming novel, Becoming Rhyl (pronounced Real). All present who have read his first novel were thrilled to learn that Jimmy Dean will once again be one of the main characters. Only now, he goes by J.D. and is a young man. Link is hoping to have the novel finished in about a year and many of us are anxiously waiting its release.

(PHOTOS – Sophia Delaat and Chris Link share their experiences of what it was like to author a book.

One of the biggest thrills for Link was when he learned his recent novel is in our high school library.

Chris Link shared his passion of photography of beautiful waterfalls.